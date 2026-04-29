Prime Video's 'House of Spirits' review: Fascinating but sluggish drama

Amazon Prime Video 's new, ambitious series The House of the Spirits is based on Chilean-American author Isabel Allende's namesake landmark novel (1982). Spanning multiple generations, the show features eight episodes, three of which were released on Wednesday. Dense with themes of magical realism and embellished with poetic, beautiful dialogues, the series is a decent watch but demands your patience and unwavering attention.

Plot The show covers multiple generations of the same family The show is directed by Francisca Alegría and Andrés Wood and executive-produced by Eva Longoria. The opening episodes (each between 45 and 50 minutes) are narrated through the perspective of Alba, who recounts the memories of her mystical, clairvoyant grandmother, Clara. Set amid the backdrop of a politically volatile Chile, the episodes follow Clara's early life, adolescence, and turbulent marriage to Esteban Trueba.

#1 Positives: The meticulous casting elevates the show The House of the Spirits pulls you in with its eclectic ensemble. Alfonso Herrera as Esteban, Nicole Wallace as Clara, Fernanda Castillo as Clara's sister-in-law, and Chiara Parravicini as Clara's sister, the "angelic" Rosa, make for a well-rounded ensemble. Herrera's performance makes us hate the misogynistic, violent Esteban deeply, while our hearts instantly warm up at the innocence of Wallace and Parravicini's characters.

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#2 The interesting themes draw you in A sense of mystique defines The House of the Spirits; it conspicuously shapes nearly every scene and dialogue. An inkling of premonition consistently looms large, like a specter quietly tiptoeing in Clara's house. Tragedies tear the family apart (multiple, violent deaths in rapid succession), and your heart wells up for Clara as she becomes a mournful witness to all the deaths.

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#3 The cinematography helps the show's period setting Another department where the show consistently excels is the cinematography. Filmed in real locations in Chile, the show makes the utmost use of the lush, scenic locations. With vintage costumes and low lighting, the series instantly transports you to the 1920s. With its heavy, potent themes of death and the ravages of time, The House of the Spirits is ripe with metaphors and meaning.

#4 Negatives: The slow pace begins to tire you out The show struggles to fully bloom despite its stupendous star cast, rich premise, and picturesque locations. The episodes proceed at an extraordinarily slow pace, silence frequently fills the screen, and repetitive storytelling dominates. After an engrossing opening episode, it begins to lose steam once the story shifts focus to Esteban's family. The episodes conceal more than they reveal and demand your utmost patience.

#5 Most secondary characters remain strangers to us In the three episodes, the show stays primarily obsessed with Clara, not wanting to develop anyone else. There are several engaging secondary characters (like Clara's politician father), but the show does away with them haphazardly. There's also a sense of disjointedness among scenes, and the new characters, introduced in the second and third episodes, are bereft of any heft and intrigue.