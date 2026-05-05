Ambani arrives at Met Gala in pure gold Gupta sari

Bodice set with 200+ mine-cut diamonds

The real showstopper? Her bodice sparkled with over 200 mine-cut diamonds, including stones from her mother, Nita Ambani's private collection.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha's accessories included jewelry gifted when her children were born, plus a diamond choker, a 50-carat emerald, and even a handbag featuring an art piece by Subodh Gupta.

Fun fact: It took 25 artisans more than 1,200 hours to create the custom sari!