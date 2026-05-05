Ambani arrives at Met Gala in pure gold Gupta sari
Entertainment
Isha Ambani made a memorable entrance at the 2026 Met Gala, rocking a custom gold sari by Gaurav Gupta.
Crafted with pure gold threads by Swadesh artisans and topped with a sculptural cape, her look was all about blending Indian tradition with this year's "Fashion Is Art" theme.
Bodice set with 200+ mine-cut diamonds
The real showstopper? Her bodice sparkled with over 200 mine-cut diamonds, including stones from her mother, Nita Ambani's private collection.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha's accessories included jewelry gifted when her children were born, plus a diamond choker, a 50-carat emerald, and even a handbag featuring an art piece by Subodh Gupta.
Fun fact: It took 25 artisans more than 1,200 hours to create the custom sari!