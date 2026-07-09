Ambani carries 3,025 diamond Birkin at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Ambani wears 100+ carat Schwartz diamonds

Isha's outfit was all about detail: a custom beaded corset gown by Rahul Mishra, styled by Andrew Mukamal.

She finished the look with more than 100 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, including massive earrings, a statement necklace, and an oval diamond ring.

This keeps up her tradition of wearing meaningful family jewelry for big events, just like at the Met Gala in May.