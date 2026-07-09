Ambani carries 3,025 diamond Birkin at Paris Couture Fashion Week
Entertainment
Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, made a splash at Paris Couture Fashion Week on July 6.
Sitting next to Cardi B at Rahul Mishra's show, she carried a Hermes Sac Bijou Birkin bag, covered in 3,025 diamonds and so rare that only three exist in the world.
Ambani wears 100+ carat Schwartz diamonds
Isha's outfit was all about detail: a custom beaded corset gown by Rahul Mishra, styled by Andrew Mukamal.
She finished the look with more than 100 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, including massive earrings, a statement necklace, and an oval diamond ring.
This keeps up her tradition of wearing meaningful family jewelry for big events, just like at the Met Gala in May.