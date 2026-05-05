Ambani reveals 2026 Met Gala mango is Gupta steel sculpture
Entertainment
Isha Ambani turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala with a golden mango-shaped accessory that had everyone talking.
While many wondered if it was a real fruit, Isha clarified in a red carpet interview that it was actually a steel sculpture by Indian artist Subodh Gupta.
Gupta sculpture is 20 years old
The lifelike mango is a 20-year-old artwork by Gupta, known for transforming everyday items into art.
Isha paired this unique piece with a saree and diamond jewelry borrowed from her mother, Nita Ambani, blending Indian art and family heritage for a memorable Met Gala statement.