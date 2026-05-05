Ambani reveals 2026 Met Gala mango is Gupta steel sculpture Entertainment May 05, 2026

Isha Ambani turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala with a golden mango-shaped accessory that had everyone talking.

While many wondered if it was a real fruit, Isha clarified in a red carpet interview that it was actually a steel sculpture by Indian artist Subodh Gupta.