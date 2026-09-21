Ambani turns heads in gold brocade saree at Ganpati event
Entertainment
Nita Ambani turned heads at a recent Ganpati celebration, rocking a gold saree with detailed embroidery and brocade work.
Her traditional draping style really brought out the richness of the outfit, making it hard to miss.
Ambani wears Amrapali Bharatam necklace
She paired her look with an eye-catching diamond necklace.
Separately, at her own Ganesh Chaturthi event, Nita wore a vibrant orange-magenta silk saree and the unique Amrapali Bharatam necklace, crafted from antique jewelry and years of artisan work.