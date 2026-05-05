Ambani wears Nizam sarpech from mother's collection at Met Gala
Entertainment
Isha Ambani turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in a gold-and-diamond Gaurav Gupta outfit, but what really stood out was the Sarpech, a historic turban ornament from the Nizam, pinned to the back of her blouse.
The piece, belonging to her mother, Nita Ambani, added a meaningful touch of heritage to her look.
Ambani remixes heirlooms for luxury fashion
The Ambani women are known for remixing royal jewelry into fresh fashion statements.
Nita once transformed Shah Jahan's Kalgi into an armlet, and Isha has even featured in blouses incorporating gems from her own collection.
Their creative takes show how Indian luxury fashion is making old-school heirlooms feel modern and essential again.