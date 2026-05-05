Ambani wears Nizam sarpech from mother's collection at Met Gala Entertainment May 05, 2026

Isha Ambani turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in a gold-and-diamond Gaurav Gupta outfit, but what really stood out was the Sarpech, a historic turban ornament from the Nizam, pinned to the back of her blouse.

The piece, belonging to her mother, Nita Ambani, added a meaningful touch of heritage to her look.