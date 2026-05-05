Why is Ameesha Patel stuck at Dubai airport?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel is currently stuck at Dubai airport due to flight delays. The actor took to social media to express her frustration, saying, "Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues .... Can't wait to get home to MUMBAI." Soon after, she shared another post from the airport lounge, noting how it had been 24 hours since they left New York City, but they had yet to reach Mumbai.
Travel disruptions
Flight delays due to ongoing tensions in the region
The ongoing tensions in the region have caused flight delays at major international airports such as Dubai and other Middle Eastern airports. This situation has affected not just Patel but also several other travelers. The Gadar star revealed what had happened on Monday morning. "On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks!," she tweeted.
Career highlights
A look at Patel's career
Patel, who has starred in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Gadar, is quite active on social media. She often shares updates about her personal and professional life with her followers. The actor was last seen in Gadar 2 (2023), which became one of the biggest blockbusters. Directed by Anil Sharma, it also starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. A third part is coming.