Why is Ameesha Patel stuck at Dubai airport?

Travel disruptions

Flight delays due to ongoing tensions in the region

The ongoing tensions in the region have caused flight delays at major international airports such as Dubai and other Middle Eastern airports. This situation has affected not just Patel but also several other travelers. The Gadar star revealed what had happened on Monday morning. "On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks!," she tweeted.