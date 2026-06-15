'Kala Hiran' producer to take legal action against Govind Namdev
What's the story
Amit Jani, the producer of the upcoming film Kala Hiran, has threatened to take legal action against actor Govind Namdev. The film is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In a recent video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jani accused Namdev of making false statements about being cheated by the production house and not being informed about the script.
Producer's response
Jani accuses Namdev of violating agreement
Jani defended the authenticity of Kala Hiran, stating that it is based on the true events of the blackbuck poaching case. He questioned why Namdev would shoot for a film without knowing its content and accused him of violating their agreement. "We are going to take legal action against you, Mr. Govind Namdev, and you will have to answer in the court of Noida because of what you have done with the production house," he said in his video statement.
Action
'Licking shoes of a superstar...'
Jani further said, "The backbone of an actor is so weak that he is trying to lick the dust off the shoes of a superstar." "He is such a big artiste, did he shoot without a script? And the dialogue that he was saying, was it his spirit that said those dialogues? Was he standing at the gunpoint in the court? He not only signed an agreement for this film but also for the second part."
Actor's claims
Namdev said he was misled about the project
Namdev recently alleged that the makers of Kala Hiran misled him about the project. In an interview with Amar Ujala, he said he was initially told that he was working on a film named Sambhal and later on Kala Hiran. "We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and misrepresented in this manner in the film," he added.
Actor's reaction
'I was shaken to the core'
Namdev said he was deeply disturbed after watching the trailer of Kala Hiran, adding, "As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I shot for." "There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made."
Actor's discomfort
Namdev opens up on discomfort with portrayal of Bishnoi gang
Namdev also expressed his discomfort with the film's portrayal of the Bishnoi gang. He said he could not imagine being associated with them and believed he was only performing in a courtroom scene for Kala Hiran. "I cannot consider any Bishnoi gang as my ideal. I believed that I was only performing the courtroom portion." "However, what has come to light now has made me uncomfortable as well."