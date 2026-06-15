'Kala Hiran' producer to take legal action against Govind Namdev

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'Licking shoes of a superstar...'

Jani further said, "The backbone of an actor is so weak that he is trying to lick the dust off the shoes of a superstar." "He is such a big artiste, did he shoot without a script? And the dialogue that he was saying, was it his spirit that said those dialogues? Was he standing at the gunpoint in the court? He not only signed an agreement for this film but also for the second part."