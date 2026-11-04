Is Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 3' in trouble?
What's the story
The third installment of the popular OMG franchise, tentatively titled Oh My Goddess, has reportedly hit a roadblock. Director Amit Rai and the producers have parted ways due to ongoing creative disagreements, reported Pinkvilla. The differences were not just limited to the screenplay but also involved casting decisions and release strategies. The makers are now looking for a new director to continue with the project.
Casting controversy
Rani Mukerji was earlier considered for lead role
OMG 3 had earlier made headlines when reports suggested that Rani Mukerji was being considered for the lead role. However, her association with the project did not materialize due to reported differences with Rai over the project.
Since then, producers have been restructuring the film and exploring new casting options.
But attempts to reach an agreement with Rai over script changes, casting decisions, and overall creative direction have reportedly been unsuccessful.
Uncertainty
What we know about 'OMG 3'
The OMG franchise has previously featured Akshay Kumar in both OMG - Oh My God! (2012) and OMG 2 (2023). The second film starred Kumar alongside Pankaj Tripathi.
Details about the cast and storyline of the third installment remain unannounced. Initially, Kumar was also attached, although his involvement remains unknown currently.
The third part started making news last year, with shooting supposed to begin in 2026. But things have not moved forward as expected.