'Pratap' trailer: Amit Sadh's cop story takes unexpected turn

The film also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles.

Speaking about his character, Sadh, playing an encounter specialist, said he was drawn to the role because it goes beyond a typical cop story.

He said, "What interested me was the journey of a man who has spent his life enforcing the law, only to find himself on the other side of it."