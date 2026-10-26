'Pratap' trailer: Amit Sadh's cop story takes unexpected turn
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming crime drama Pratap, featuring Amit Sadh and Esha Deol, was released on Monday. The film tells the story of Pratap (Sadh), a police officer who unexpectedly finds himself imprisoned after spending most of his life arresting criminals. The trailer hints at a complex narrative that explores how a law enforcer ends up behind bars.
Cast details
More about Sadh's character
The film also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles.
Speaking about his character, Sadh, playing an encounter specialist, said he was drawn to the role because it goes beyond a typical cop story.
He said, "What interested me was the journey of a man who has spent his life enforcing the law, only to find himself on the other side of it."
Co-star's perspective
Release date and other details
Deol, who plays a key role in the film, said she was intrigued by the layered narrative of Pratap. She said, "What I liked about Pratap was that the story isn't as straightforward as it may seem."
Director Sachin Saraf revealed that he wanted to tell a story about "choices and consequences" with this film.
The film is set to hit theaters on November 20.