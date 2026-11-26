Amit Shah praises 'Ramayana: Part 1' crew on November 26
Union Home Minister Amit Shah caught up with the Ramayana: Part 1 crew on November 26, giving a shoutout to their fresh spin on classic values like duty and integrity.
He even shared his appreciation for the film's huge success on X.
'Ramayana: Part 1' nears ₹2,000cr
Since its release on November 5, Ramayana: Part 1 has been smashing box office records, closing in on ₹2,000 crore worldwide.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the film's music from A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer has struck a chord with audiences everywhere.
The team recently visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to offer prayers and seek blessings following the success of the film: proof that Indian cinema is making serious waves globally!