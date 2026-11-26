Since its release on November 5, Ramayana: Part 1 has been smashing box office records, closing in on ₹2,000 crore worldwide.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the film's music from A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer has struck a chord with audiences everywhere.

The team recently visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to offer prayers and seek blessings following the success of the film: proof that Indian cinema is making serious waves globally!