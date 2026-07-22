'I was giving an example...': Amitabh Bachchan clarifies surgery post 

Bachchan wrote, "I am fine... misunderstood post. I was giving an example .. That the period after a surgery or ICU incident the most difficult time is when you come home .. and have to deal with your damaged condition .. (sic)."

He added, "So .. when a Champion looses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath .. Ref. Argentina loss and Messi as Champion that lost .. (sic)."