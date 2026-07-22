'I was giving an example...': Amitabh Bachchan clarifies surgery post
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently sparked concern among fans after mentioning surgery, ICU stays, and recovery in a blog post. However, the veteran actor has now clarified that he is healthy and that his remarks were misunderstood. In a follow-up post on his Tumblr, Bachchan wrote: "I am fine... misunderstood post." He explained that his earlier comments were an example of the difficult period after surgery or an ICU stay.
Clarification
Bachchan explains the misunderstanding
Bachchan wrote, "I am fine... misunderstood post. I was giving an example .. That the period after a surgery or ICU incident the most difficult time is when you come home .. and have to deal with your damaged condition .. (sic)."
He added, "So .. when a Champion looses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath .. Ref. Argentina loss and Messi as Champion that lost .. (sic)."
Resilience
'Champion can get up from his fallen state'
In his blog, the 83-year-old actor then mentioned champions and resilience.
He said that every champion must understand that another champion eventually takes their place.
"The body when worked upon can bring results, perhaps not like before, but results it brings... the Champion can get up from his fallen state, fight back to being champion again."
Health and work
Bachchan has a history of health issues
Although Big B was simply cheering for his favorite footballer, fans were worried as Bachchan has a history of health issues. He underwent an angioplasty just a couple of years ago. Despite these challenges, he continues to work actively in the film industry.
He is set to host the upcoming season of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television on August 10.
He will be seen in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, too.