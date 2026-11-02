'Left at young age...': Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sanjay Gupta's death

Bachchan took to his blog on Sunday to mourn Gupta's demise.

Without naming him, he wrote in Hindi, "A friend, a fellow artiste and a true devotee of art has left us at such a young age! I am unable to understand how all of this is happening."

He further wrote, "Our dear companions from the world of art are being snatched away from us. What wrong have they done to deserve such a fate?"