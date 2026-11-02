'Left at young age...': Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sanjay Gupta's death
What's the story
Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently passed away at the age of 57, sending shockwaves through the film industry. Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute and mourn his untimely demise. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Gupta on the heist film Kaante, also remembered the filmmaker with a heartfelt note.
Emotional tribute
'A friend, a fellow artist has left us...': Bachchan
Bachchan took to his blog on Sunday to mourn Gupta's demise.
Without naming him, he wrote in Hindi, "A friend, a fellow artiste and a true devotee of art has left us at such a young age! I am unable to understand how all of this is happening."
He further wrote, "Our dear companions from the world of art are being snatched away from us. What wrong have they done to deserve such a fate?"
Blog post
More from Bachchan's blog post
Bachchan's blog post further reflected on the harsh realities of life.
He wrote, "People say that all the powerful planets in the solar system have turned unfavorable at the same time. Please have mercy on us! Those who are raining their wrath upon us - is this really fair?"
"May all the planets in the solar system retreat to their respective homes and stay apart from one another."
Investigation update
Gupta died after sustaining severe head injury
Gupta was found dead at his home in Versova on Saturday morning.
The police believe that he may have fallen inside the house late on Friday night, sustaining a severe head injury.
His wife and two children discovered him lying in a pool of blood when they woke up in the morning. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating further.
Final farewell
Bollywood celebrities bid adieu to Gupta
Gupta was cremated on Saturday night, with many Bollywood personalities attending the funeral.
Actors Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, and Hrithik Roshan, among others, took to social media to pen emotional tributes to the filmmaker.
Gupta was known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, and Kaabil.