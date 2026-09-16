Amitabh Bachchan to build memorial 'dharamshala' for father in Ayodhya?
What's the story
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly planning to build a memorial dharamshala in Ayodhya in honor of his father, renowned poet Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor had earlier purchased land for around ₹15 crore in the Sarayu project on Dashrath Path for this purpose. Now, an application seeking approval for the building map has been submitted to the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), reported India Today.
Approval process
Public notice issued for the same
Following the application, the ADA has issued a public notice inviting objections to the proposed layout within a 15-day window.
Once this process is completed and all requirements are met, formal approval will be granted.
The construction of the dharamshala is expected to begin in October, subject to clearance.
Facility details
ADA confirmed the development
ADA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain confirmed that they have received an application for a dharamshala with over 20 rooms from Bachchan.
He said the facility will enhance accommodation options for devotees visiting Ayodhya.
Harivansh was a prominent Hindi poet and translator, best known for his 1935 poem Madhushala and his Hindi translations of Shakespeare's plays.
Work front
Meanwhile, Bachchan recently quashed retirement rumors
Recently, the 83-year-old actor quashed rumors about his retirement.
He clarified on his blog that he meant "it's late, time to retire" as going to bed, not retiring from work.
On the work front, Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 and was last seen in Rajinikanth's Tamil film Vettaiyan.
He's also a part of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.