AMMA: Hassan sues Priya over fake videos, Menon remains president
Entertainment
Drama at AMMA: Actor Ansiba Hassan has filed a defamation case against fellow actor Lakshmi Priya and two online media representatives, claiming they spread fake, explicit videos about her on social media.
The Ernakulam court wants police to respond by July 9.
Meanwhile, Menon (who had announced her resignation) now says she will stay on as president.
Court probes Menon over Hassan complaint
Hassan says her complaint was ignored by local police and that the videos were meant to harass and damage her reputation.
The court is now investigating if Menon was involved.
On her side, Menon explained she is not stepping down because the vote at the last AMMA meeting did not meet the required two-thirds majority. She added that she will not back down without proving her innocence.