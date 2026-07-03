AMMA leadership crisis grows after 3 quit over committee vote

AMMA's Menon says she hasn't resigned

Shwetha Menon insists she's still officially president and hasn't resigned. She says she is still the president because she has not resigned. She's sticking around until she clears her name from recent allegations.

The actors who left gave varying reasons, Jayan Cherthala cited ethical considerations, Joy Mathew cited growing divisions, and Kailash described it as a personal decision without further elaboration.

With all this uncertainty, members are left waiting to see what happens next.