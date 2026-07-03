AMMA leadership crisis grows after 3 quit over committee vote
AMMA, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, is facing a messy leadership moment.
Actors Kailash, Joy Mathew, and Jayan Cherthala just quit the executive committee, sparking questions about who's really in charge.
The issue? An ad hoc committee was formed after the old panel dissolved at the June 21 meeting, but President Shwetha Menon says it wasn't set up by enough votes to be legitimate.
AMMA's Menon says she hasn't resigned
Shwetha Menon insists she's still officially president and hasn't resigned. She says she is still the president because she has not resigned. She's sticking around until she clears her name from recent allegations.
The actors who left gave varying reasons, Jayan Cherthala cited ethical considerations, Joy Mathew cited growing divisions, and Kailash described it as a personal decision without further elaboration.
With all this uncertainty, members are left waiting to see what happens next.