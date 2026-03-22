Amul celebrates 'Dhurandhar 2's blockbuster success with special doodle

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Despite mixed critical reviews, the movie has been performing extremely well at the box office. Its domestic collection currently stands at ₹339.27cr. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan , Arjun Rampal , Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

Critical acclaim

Industry reactions to 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The film has also been lauded by several industry stalwarts. Kangana Ranaut praised Dhar as a "superstar filmmaker," comparing him to global icons like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, and Christopher Nolan. Anupam Kher shared an emotional response after watching the film in a packed theater, calling it an overwhelming experience. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli said the film has "surpassed the original," while Rakesh Roshan called it a sign of "a new era of filmmaking."