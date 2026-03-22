Amul celebrates 'Dhurandhar 2's blockbuster success with special doodle
What's the story
Amul India has paid tribute to the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge with a special doodle. The illustration features the beloved Amul mascot alongside a caricature of Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari. The accompanying text reads, "Maska Mein hai Doodh Andar" and "superhit butter," reflecting the film's box office triumph.
Film details
More about 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Despite mixed critical reviews, the movie has been performing extremely well at the box office. Its domestic collection currently stands at ₹339.27cr. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
Critical acclaim
Industry reactions to 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
The film has also been lauded by several industry stalwarts. Kangana Ranaut praised Dhar as a "superstar filmmaker," comparing him to global icons like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, and Christopher Nolan. Anupam Kher shared an emotional response after watching the film in a packed theater, calling it an overwhelming experience. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli said the film has "surpassed the original," while Rakesh Roshan called it a sign of "a new era of filmmaking."