Amul pays tribute to Arijit Singh's retirement with quirky post
Playback singer Arijit Singh surprised fans by announcing his decision to step away from playback singing, saying, "I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."
Amul quickly jumped in with a playful tribute—an ad showing cartoon Arijit holding a guitar and toast, with the punny caption: "Don't stop Singhing! Amul Topical: Arijit Singh steps away from playback singing!"
What's the story?
Singh announced he's stepping away from playback singing. He said he gets bored quickly with film work and wants to focus on independent projects instead.
He reassured fans he'll finish all pending commitments before officially stepping away.
Why does Amul do these ads?
Amul's creative topical ads are kind of iconic—they use puns and fun illustrations to connect their butter brand to trending news or celebrity moments.
It's their way of keeping things fresh and relatable for everyone following pop culture.