Amul pays tribute to Arijit Singh's retirement with quirky post Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Playback singer Arijit Singh surprised fans by announcing his decision to step away from playback singing, saying, "I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."

Amul quickly jumped in with a playful tribute—an ad showing cartoon Arijit holding a guitar and toast, with the punny caption: "Don't stop Singhing! Amul Topical: Arijit Singh steps away from playback singing!"