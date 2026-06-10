An alleges West choked her simulating oral sex on set Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Jennifer An, a former America's Next Top Model contestant, says Kanye West choked her and pretended to perform oral sex during the 2010 shoot for La Roux's "In For The Kill" at New York's Chelsea Hotel.

She described the experience as shocking and said, "I was more frozen, it's like 'I could lose my job,'"

West's lawyers do not deny the encounter took place but claim it was all part of a performance inspired by American Psycho, and An said she was given no direction and did not know what was going to happen.