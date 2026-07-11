Anand Deverakonda wraps Netflix folk thriller 'Takshakudu'
What's the story
Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda has announced the completion of shooting for his upcoming folklore thriller, Takshakudu. The film, directed by Vinod Anantoju, is set to premiere on Netflix. Deverakonda took to Instagram to share his excitement about the project and posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the set.
Director collaboration
Deverakonda thanks director Anantoju in Instagram post
In his post, Deverakonda described working on Takshakudu as one of the most rewarding experiences of his acting career. He wrote, "Wrapped shooting for #Takshakudu and it's been one of the most rewarding experiences as an actor." "Working with @vinodanantoju again after Middle Class Melodies has been such a full-circle moment for me. He sees things in a story and in an actor that most people miss."
Production insights
Behind-the-scenes moments from the production of 'Takshakudu'
Deverakonda shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot. Among the photos were sketches created during his look test, candid photos with crew members, and pictures from the action sequences. One of the shared images showed Deverakonda with gritty injury makeup and blood stains. Deverakonda also posted a heartwarming picture of himself embracing Berlin, the dog he worked with on Takshakudu. He captioned the image, "Hugging the doggo Berlin - who's equally fierce and adorable."
Film details
More on 'Takshakudu'
Takshakudu stars Deverakonda as a blind man who seeks revenge for the deaths of his fellow villagers after a tragic incident. The character embarks on an emotional and action-filled journey with his loyal dog. Speaking about his character, Deverakonda revealed, "A challenging role and an equally enjoyable one to pull off!" The movie also stars Nitanshi Goel in a key role.