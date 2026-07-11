Anand Deverakonda wraps Netflix folk thriller 'Takshakudu'

Director collaboration

Deverakonda thanks director Anantoju in Instagram post

In his post, Deverakonda described working on Takshakudu as one of the most rewarding experiences of his acting career. He wrote, "Wrapped shooting for #Takshakudu and it's been one of the most rewarding experiences as an actor." "Working with @vinodanantoju again after Middle Class Melodies has been such a full-circle moment for me. He sees things in a story and in an actor that most people miss."