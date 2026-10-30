Anand hints 'King' teaser arriving on Khan's November 2 birthday
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan fans, get ready: Director Siddharth Anand just dropped some cryptic tweets hinting that a new King teaser is coming on SRK's birthday, November 2.
This follows the recent poster reveal confirming the film's December 24 release, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.
Khan plays assassin in 'King'
King marks Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited return to the big screen, with Anand directing and a star cast including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Deepika Padukone.
In this action-packed thriller, Khan plays a deadly assassin mentoring a young woman.
The film lands right in the middle of blockbuster season alongside movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3.