'Chaniya Toli' producer eyes Hindi, South remakes with these stars

Anand Pandit, the producer of the hit Gujarati movie Chaniya Toli, is planning to adapt his movie into Hindi and South Indian languages. The film, which was released last Diwali, features a teacher who recruits seven women to rob a local bank and seek justice against corruption. Pandit revealed that he has three actors in mind for the lead role in the Hindi version: Pratik Gandhi , Rajkummar Rao , and Ayushmann Khurrana .

Language adaptations 'Chaniya Toli' to be adapted into multiple languages Pandit also plans to make Chaniya Toli in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. He told Mid-Day, "We will finalize a director from the Hindi film industry after [the script is ready]." "We are also exploring the opportunity of making it in four South languages with a South star." "Despite being an independent production, [we may join hands] with somebody." "It is the first time that a Gujarati film of mine is being remade in Hindi and other languages."

Universal story Pandit believes in the universal appeal of 'Chaniya Toli' Pandit is confident that the story of Chaniya Toli will resonate with audiences across regions. He said, "The story is universal. A bank heist can be shown in any language." "It is loosely inspired by a true story in the 1970s when farmers faced a massive drought in Gujarat." "While localized banks lent money to the farmers, [they charged huge interest rates]."