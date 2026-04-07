Anand, Patel defend Bollywood after Khan's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' jibe
Entertainment
After comedian Zakir Khan poked fun at Bollywood's reaction to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, filmmaker Siddharth Anand stepped in to defend the industry.
He reminded everyone that the Juhu-Bandra film community has delivered decades of blockbuster hits, saying, you have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution.
Actor Ameesha Patel also called for more positivity and respect for Bollywood's achievements.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' ignites Bollywood debate
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, continues its strong run at the box office.
The film's massive success has sparked fresh discussion about its influence on where Bollywood is headed next.