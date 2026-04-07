Anand, Patel defend Bollywood after Khan's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' jibe Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

After comedian Zakir Khan poked fun at Bollywood's reaction to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, filmmaker Siddharth Anand stepped in to defend the industry.

He reminded everyone that the Juhu-Bandra film community has delivered decades of blockbuster hits, saying, you have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution.

Actor Ameesha Patel also called for more positivity and respect for Bollywood's achievements.