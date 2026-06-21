Anand publicly backs Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' after slow start

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' screens expanded nationwide

Thanks to rising demand, theaters across India are adding more shows: a 6:50am screening in Bengaluru's Koramangala had nearly full occupancy.

Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina star in the film, which has hit its best box-office numbers in the second weekend.

Ali shared his thanks to viewers and theater owners in a video, hoping more screenings will keep up with audience enthusiasm as momentum builds.