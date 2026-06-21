Anand publicly backs Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' after slow start
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's film Main Vaapas Aaunga is making a comeback after a slow start, and director Siddharth Anand is all in.
He tweeted about booking tickets early and praised the movie's project.
Anand's shoutout is giving the film some extra buzz among fans.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' screens expanded nationwide
Thanks to rising demand, theaters across India are adding more shows: a 6:50am screening in Bengaluru's Koramangala had nearly full occupancy.
Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina star in the film, which has hit its best box-office numbers in the second weekend.
Ali shared his thanks to viewers and theater owners in a video, hoping more screenings will keep up with audience enthusiasm as momentum builds.