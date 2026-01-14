Ananda teams up with MasterChef India as co-presenting sponsor
Ananda is joining MasterChef India as a co-presenting sponsor for the new season, which kicked off January 5 on Sony Entertainment Television.
The partnership brings together Ananda's dairy know-how and the show's passion for top-notch cooking, making it a great fit for food lovers tuning in Monday to Friday at 9pm.
Paneer spotlight and Ananda's legacy
Expect to see Ananda's paneer and other dairy products potentially featured in this season's kitchen challenges, tying into the show's theme: "Jab Desh itna aagey badh raha hai, toh desh ka swaad kyoon nahi."
Founded in 1989 and now operating across 15+ states, Ananda is known for quality checks and recently set a Guinness World Record by producing the world's largest paneer block—so their team-up with MasterChef feels pretty natural.