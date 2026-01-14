Ananda teams up with MasterChef India as co-presenting sponsor

Paneer spotlight and Ananda's legacy

Expect to see Ananda's paneer and other dairy products potentially featured in this season's kitchen challenges, tying into the show's theme: "Jab Desh itna aagey badh raha hai, toh desh ka swaad kyoon nahi."

Founded in 1989 and now operating across 15+ states, Ananda is known for quality checks and recently set a Guinness World Record by producing the world's largest paneer block—so their team-up with MasterChef feels pretty natural.