'Dhandoraa': Sivaji's social satire drama now streaming on Prime Video
Entertainment
Dhandoraa, the social satire starring Sivaji, just dropped on Prime Video after receiving positive reviews in theaters last month.
Directed by Murali Kanth D, the film's OTT release means you can catch it right in time for Sankranti.
Why people are buzzing about 'Dhandoraa'
The story jumps between 2004—where a romance between a privileged-caste girl and an oppressed-caste boy sparks serious caste tensions—and the present, as landlord Sivaji's death leads his estranged son Vishnu (Shree Nandu) and the village sarpanch (Navdeep) to dig up family secrets.
With a strong ensemble cast and memorable music by Mark K Robin, Dhandoraa stands out for its sharp social commentary and gripping plot.