'Dhandoraa': Sivaji's social satire drama now streaming on Prime Video

Why people are buzzing about 'Dhandoraa'

The story jumps between 2004—where a romance between a privileged-caste girl and an oppressed-caste boy sparks serious caste tensions—and the present, as landlord Sivaji's death leads his estranged son Vishnu (Shree Nandu) and the village sarpanch (Navdeep) to dig up family secrets.

With a strong ensemble cast and memorable music by Mark K Robin, Dhandoraa stands out for its sharp social commentary and gripping plot.