'Gullak': Anant Joshi talks about replacing Vaibhav Gupta

Character evolution

Not copying Vaibhav Gupta, says Joshi

Joshi also revealed that he didn't want to copy Gupta. "My intention was never to mimic somebody or to play someone the way someone else has played the character," he explained. "For Season 5, Annu has a very different trajectory; he is now stepping out, being in the 'wild wild world,' exploring it, but whenever he is at home, I made sure that the people who love Annu the way he was...I wanted to retain that."