'It becomes scary': Ananya Panday talks about 'reality' of AI
What's the story
Actor Ananya Panday, who was recently granted interim protection of her personality rights by the Bombay High Court, has spoken about the need to safeguard against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In an interview with HT City, she said, "AI is obviously a reality we are dealing with." "It is funny to say the word 'reality' when it is 'artificial,' but it is something we all have to accept; it is a part of our lives."
Technology apprehension
Panday on AI's pros and cons
While she acknowledged the advantages of AI in filmmaking, particularly in sound editing, Panday expressed concern over its potential to replace human talent.
"Things we would have to earlier take retakes for constantly, due to maybe disturbance...with AI, that has sped up. Cleaning it up is quicker," she said.
However, she added, "But when it comes to AI replacing people...that's when it becomes scary."
"I personally don't feel AI can ever take over human emotion."
Consent emphasis
Consent is important when it comes to AI usage: Panday
Panday stressed the importance of consent when it comes to AI usage.
"I don't know what is going to happen in the long run, but we have to put our foot down, especially when it is non-consensual, and AI is used against a person to degrade them, or show something that is not true," she said.
The actor had approached the court over the unauthorized use of her identity, including deepfakes and fake endorsements.
Career update
On the work front
Panday is set to reprise her role as Bella Choudhary in the second season of Call Me Bae.
She said, "People are going to see a version of my character that is constantly evolving and growing, and that's how it should be as time passes."
The actor was last seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya.