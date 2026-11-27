While she acknowledged the advantages of AI in filmmaking, particularly in sound editing, Panday expressed concern over its potential to replace human talent.

"Things we would have to earlier take retakes for constantly, due to maybe disturbance...with AI, that has sped up. Cleaning it up is quicker," she said.

However, she added, "But when it comes to AI replacing people...that's when it becomes scary."

"I personally don't feel AI can ever take over human emotion."