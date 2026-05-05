'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya, Lakshya showcase their chemistry in 'Khasiyat'
What's the story
The makers of Chand Mera Dil have released a new song titled Khasiyat, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The track beautifully encapsulates the essence of youthful romance, winning over fans with its melody and visual storytelling. Karan Johar shared the full track on Instagram with the caption: "When it's not just them...it's everything about them!"
Film preview
Teaser of 'Chand Mera Dil' was released recently
The makers of Chand Mera Dil recently unveiled the film's teaser, hinting at a passionate love story. The teaser introduces Lakshya as Aarav and Panday as Chandni, setting the stage for an intense romance. With the tagline "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai," the film promises a love story that borders on obsession. Chand Mera Dil traces the couple's journey, from carefree college days to emotionally charged moments.
Production insights
Meet the team behind 'Chand Mera Dil'
Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Somen Mishra, Apoorva Mehta, and Marijke deSouza. The story is also by Soni, with a screenplay co-written by Tushar Paranjpe and Soni. Dialogues are penned by Akshat Ghildial, Paranjpe, and Soni. The film features a vibrant musical score by Sachin-Jigar. It will be released on May 22.