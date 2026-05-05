'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya, Lakshya showcase their chemistry in 'Khasiyat'

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:54 pm May 05, 202604:54 pm

What's the story

The makers of Chand Mera Dil have released a new song titled Khasiyat, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The track beautifully encapsulates the essence of youthful romance, winning over fans with its melody and visual storytelling. Karan Johar shared the full track on Instagram with the caption: "When it's not just them...it's everything about them!"