'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya-Lakshya's love gets tested in 'Aitbaar' song 

Aitbaar explores a phase where love still exists, but trust begins to fade. The song captures the complicated emotions of a relationship where feelings are real, yet things don't seem to work anymore. The visuals featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya reflect this tension, showing moments of closeness along with visible distance.

Film release

What's next for 'Chand Mera Dil'?

With Aitbaar, the music album of Chand Mera Dil is slowly building interest. The creators seem to be exploring different emotions through the songs, starting from love to heartbreak. Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil stars Panday and Lakshya in lead roles. The film is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.