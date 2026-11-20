Ananya reveals why the youth is 'reluctant' to get married
What's the story
Actor Ananya Panday recently spoke about her views on love and relationships at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026. During a conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor of the outlet, she was asked why youngsters seem reluctant to settle down early. She said that this generation has more options when it comes to love, but their idea of love remains unchanged.
Panday's perspective
'I think the reluctance could have been there...'
Panday said, "I think now we just have a lot more options."
"But that doesn't change the fact that we don't believe in true love. We are also still seeking that."
She added, "I think the reluctance could have been there in the past too; people just didn't have the choice to say no."
"Now, this generation is seeing enough examples to stand up and say no."
High standards
'We have this very old-school idea of love'
Panday, who was on stage with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, said that the younger generation has a very old-school idea of love.
She added, "As Imtiaz sir said, we have this very nostalgic feeling of love that we probably haven't experienced."
"So, our standards of love are also very high. We are not going to settle for just anything."
Panday also expressed her desire to get married and have children someday.
Career update
What's next for Panday?
Panday's only release this year was the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, opposite Lakshya.
The film received mixed-to-positive reviews but didn't perform well at the box office.
She will next be seen in the second season of her hit Amazon Prime Video series Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra.
The show also stars Shruti Haasan, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur.