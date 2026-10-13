'Incredibly special...': Ananya Panday on hosting IIFA 2027
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will make her hosting debut at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2027. The event will take place in Abu Dhabi, where Panday's journey with IIFA started. Speaking about this new role, she said, "Being a part of IIFA has always been incredibly special to me." The 27th edition of the awards will be held on January 22 and January 23 next year at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.
Panday's journey
Panday on her 1st performance at IIFA
Panday recalled her first performance on the IIFA stage in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
She said, via Mid-Day, "My IIFA journey began in Yas Island...with my very first-ever performance on that iconic stage."
"I still remember the excitement of that moment. I had grown up watching IIFA, so to find myself a part of that incredible celebration of Indian cinema felt like a dream come true."
New role
'I can't wait to be back...'
Panday said, "With every experience, I've had the opportunity to grow, discover new sides of myself and create memories that I'll always cherish."
"There's something truly magical about the IIFA stage, the energy, the scale, the audiences and the incredible coming together of talent from across our industry. To now be returning...in a completely new role as a co-host...makes this experience even more special."
"I can't wait to be back, create new memories and celebrate the magic of Indian cinema."
Co-hosts
Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar on co-hosting IIFA
Actor Varun Dhawan, who will co-host the event with Panday, said, "IIFA has always been a celebration that feels very close to the heart of every actor because it brings our entire film fraternity together in one place and then takes that celebration to the world."
Filmmaker Karan Johar added, "Six times as host sounds like a lot...but the excitement, the nerves and the sheer unpredictability of a live IIFA night never get old!"