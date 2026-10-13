'Incredibly special...': Ananya Panday on hosting IIFA 2027

Panday said, "With every experience, I've had the opportunity to grow, discover new sides of myself and create memories that I'll always cherish."

"There's something truly magical about the IIFA stage, the energy, the scale, the audiences and the incredible coming together of talent from across our industry. To now be returning...in a completely new role as a co-host...makes this experience even more special."

"I can't wait to be back, create new memories and celebrate the magic of Indian cinema."