Anasuya Bharadwaj apologizes to Raasi over old skit comments Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has openly apologized to Raasi for making double-meaning jokes about her in a TV skit three years ago.

Posting on X, Anasuya admitted, "I should have confronted the people who wrote and directed this that day, but I didn't have the strength to do so at that time. That was a mistake. Please accept my apologies. I can't go back and fix it now."