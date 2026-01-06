Anasuya Bharadwaj apologizes to Raasi over old skit comments
Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has openly apologized to Raasi for making double-meaning jokes about her in a TV skit three years ago.
Posting on X, Anasuya admitted, "I should have confronted the people who wrote and directed this that day, but I didn't have the strength to do so at that time. That was a mistake. Please accept my apologies. I can't go back and fix it now."
What's the story?
The issue came back into focus when a clip from the old show resurfaced online, sparking criticism for body-shaming and derogatory humor.
Anasuya said using Raasi's name in a double-meaning dialogue was a mistake and asked for forgiveness.
Meanwhile, Raasi had earlier spoken out against being mocked and even turned down another comedy skit offer because she wasn't comfortable with that kind of humor.
Taking responsibility and moving forward
Anasuya shared that she's learned from her mistakes and now distances herself from shows with questionable content.
She also highlighted how important women's safety is in the industry—a cause she continues to support.