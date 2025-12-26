Anasuya Bharadwaj calls out age-shaming after Sivaji's comments spark backlash
Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj is pushing back against trolls after she criticized Sivaji for his remarks on how actresses should dress.
Frustrated by the response online, she posted, "Being unable to address the issue, men and women are age-shaming me and calling me aunty. And yet, they address him with respect. I am 40 and he's 54, I think."
What actually happened?
At a recent film event, Sivaji used terms like "daridrapu m***a" while telling actresses to dress more conservatively for their own safety—comments that many in the industry, including Bharadwaj and others such as Chinmayi Sripaada, called out as misogynistic.
After facing criticism, Sivaji apologized for his words but stuck to his original message about clothing and safety.
What's next?
The Telangana Women's Commission has summoned Sivaji over his remarks, labeling them derogatory toward women.
The incident has sparked a bigger conversation about both misogyny and ageism in the film industry—and why respectful dialogue matters.