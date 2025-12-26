Anasuya Bharadwaj calls out age-shaming after Sivaji's comments spark backlash Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj is pushing back against trolls after she criticized Sivaji for his remarks on how actresses should dress.

Frustrated by the response online, she posted, "Being unable to address the issue, men and women are age-shaming me and calling me aunty. And yet, they address him with respect. I am 40 and he's 54, I think."