Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch: What to expect

Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan audio launch, called Thalapathy Thiruvizha, is happening December 27 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. The event celebrates Vijay's 30 years in cinema and is expected to pull in up to 90,000 fans. The film itself hits theaters on January 9.

Fans are traveling from everywhere Flight prices from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur have jumped by up to 40% as fans across India, Europe, and Asia head to Malaysia for the big day.

Can't make it? Zee5 Tamil will stream the audio launch on January 4.

Big names and a massive concert Music director Anirudh Ravichander leads a star-studded concert with over 30 performers. Directors Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, Atlee—and actors Dhanush and Simbu—are likely to show up too.

To keep things safe after a recent tragedy, there won't be any political speeches or TVK-related merchandise sales this time.