'Athibheekara Kaamukan' hits Prime Video after theaters
Entertainment
The Malayalam romantic drama Athibheekara Kaamukan, directed by Gautham Thaniyil and C.C. Nithin, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The film stars Lukman Avaran and Drishya Raghunath, with music by Bibin Ashok. It first released in theaters on November 14.
Where to watch & what to expect
You can catch the movie on Prime Video if you missed it in theaters.
The story centers on Arjun, a 26-year-old pushed into college by his mom, whose crush on classmate Anu spirals when he finds out she's engaged.
Critics haven't been too kind—calling it a predictable love story with not much depth for the main character.