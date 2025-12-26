Next Article
'Ikkis' soundtrack sets the mood for Agastya Nanda's big role
Entertainment
The war drama Ikkis just dropped its soundtrack, with tracks like Sitaare and Sajda helping bring the story—and its characters—to life.
Agastya Nanda, who plays a young soldier, shared how the music helped him get into his character's headspace and relive some of his favorite moments from filming.
Music adds depth—and gets family approval
Simar Bhatia, Nanda's co-star and on-screen love interest, said the songs make the characters feel even more real. Both actors are loving how fans are connecting with the music.
And in a sweet moment, Amitabh Bachchan (Nanda's grandfather) called his grandson's performance "perfection in every shot."
Ikkis is shaping up to be one to watch.