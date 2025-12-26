'Ikkis' soundtrack sets the mood for Agastya Nanda's big role

Music adds depth—and gets family approval

Simar Bhatia, Nanda's co-star and on-screen love interest, said the songs make the characters feel even more real. Both actors are loving how fans are connecting with the music.

And in a sweet moment, Amitabh Bachchan (Nanda's grandfather) called his grandson's performance "perfection in every shot."

Ikkis is shaping up to be one to watch.