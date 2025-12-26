Next Article
'Drishyam 3': Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ajay Devgn-Tabu's thriller
Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat is joining Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Drishyam 3, marking his first time teaming up with them.
The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) and IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu), following the success of the previous two thrillers.
Why does this matter?
Ahlawat's role is set to shake things up, as he joins the cast following Akshaye Khanna's exit due to pay issues.
Filming kicks off in January 2026 with original cast members Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor returning too.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 promises new twists for fans and is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.