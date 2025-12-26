'Drishyam 3': Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ajay Devgn-Tabu's thriller

Why does this matter?

Ahlawat's role is set to shake things up, as he joins the cast following Akshaye Khanna's exit due to pay issues.

Filming kicks off in January 2026 with original cast members Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor returning too.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 promises new twists for fans and is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.