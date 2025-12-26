LOADING...

Sharon Verma's 'Free Palestine' joke draws heat online

Entertainment

Comedian Sharon Verma landed in controversy after making a "Free Palestine" joke during a live stand-up performance.
Responding to a troll who told her to "go to the kitchen and wash dishes" (and had "Free Palestine" in their bio), Verma quipped that people talk about freeing Palestine but can't even "shine their own utensils."
The audience laughed, but not everyone was amused.

Backlash and debate

Some critics accused Verma of "trivializing genocide" and called her joke insensitive.
Supporters, though, say she was actually calling out sexist trolls with performative bios—not mocking the Palestinian cause itself.
The moment quickly sparked debate across social media about where comedians should draw the line.

Who is Sharon Verma?

Verma grew up in Mumbai after being born in Bihar, and is known for her "weak independent girl" persona on India's Got Latent.
Her comedy often tackles gender stereotypes, but this latest joke has many questioning how far humor can go when it comes to political issues.