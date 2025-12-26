Next Article
Sharon Verma's 'Free Palestine' joke draws heat online
Entertainment
Comedian Sharon Verma landed in controversy after making a "Free Palestine" joke during a live stand-up performance.
Responding to a troll who told her to "go to the kitchen and wash dishes" (and had "Free Palestine" in their bio), Verma quipped that people talk about freeing Palestine but can't even "shine their own utensils."
The audience laughed, but not everyone was amused.
Backlash and debate
Some critics accused Verma of "trivializing genocide" and called her joke insensitive.
Supporters, though, say she was actually calling out sexist trolls with performative bios—not mocking the Palestinian cause itself.
The moment quickly sparked debate across social media about where comedians should draw the line.