Sharon Verma's 'Free Palestine' joke draws heat online Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Comedian Sharon Verma landed in controversy after making a "Free Palestine" joke during a live stand-up performance.

Responding to a troll who told her to "go to the kitchen and wash dishes" (and had "Free Palestine" in their bio), Verma quipped that people talk about freeing Palestine but can't even "shine their own utensils."

The audience laughed, but not everyone was amused.