'Dhurandhar' to redefine Hindi cinema, says Madhur Bhandarkar
Director Madhur Bhandarkar is all praise for Aditya Dhar's new film Dhurandhar. He called it a "big paradigm shift" for Mumbai's film industry, saying it's set to "redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema."
The movie, starring Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza, hit theaters on December 5, 2025, and has already pulled in ₹150 crore in just five days.
Why is everyone talking about 'Dhurandhar?'
Dhurandhar features a star cast including Akshaye Khanna as a crime lord and R Madhavan.
Madhur Bhandarkar described the film as an "explosive, thrilling ride" with standout performances.
With its strong story and diverse casting, the film seems to be striking a chord with audiences.
What's next?
If you haven't seen Dhurandhar yet, now might be a good time to catch up!