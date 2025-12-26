'Dhurandhar' to redefine Hindi cinema, says Madhur Bhandarkar Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Director Madhur Bhandarkar is all praise for Aditya Dhar's new film Dhurandhar. He called it a "big paradigm shift" for Mumbai's film industry, saying it's set to "redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema."

The movie, starring Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza, hit theaters on December 5, 2025, and has already pulled in ₹150 crore in just five days.