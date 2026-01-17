Anasuya Bharadwaj files cyber complaint after online abuse Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Telugu actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has filed a cyber complaint after facing a wave of online harassment for calling out actor Sivaji's sexist comments; police later booked 73 individuals and entities in an FIR, while other reports say cases were registered against 42 people.

She shared on X, "Being unable to address the issue, men and women are age-shaming me and calling me aunty. I am 40 and he's 54, I think."