Anasuya Bharadwaj files cyber complaint after online abuse
Telugu actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has filed a cyber complaint after facing a wave of online harassment for calling out actor Sivaji's sexist comments; police later booked 73 individuals and entities in an FIR, while other reports say cases were registered against 42 people.
She shared on X, "Being unable to address the issue, men and women are age-shaming me and calling me aunty. I am 40 and he's 54, I think."
What sparked all this?
At the Dhandoraa pre-release event on December 22, Sivaji made derogatory remarks about women's clothing and even threatened Anasuya.
His words triggered outrage—over 100 women filed complaints—and he eventually apologized on December 26.
How is Anasuya handling it?
Despite ongoing abusive messages across social media, Anasuya isn't backing down.
Cyberabad police have registered cases against those responsible for the harassment across dozens of URLs.