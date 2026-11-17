'Anbhudan Mahi' wraps filming as Kumar eyes early 2027 release
Anbhudan Mahi, starring G.V. Prakash Kumar as a cricketer, is wrapping up filming and eyeing an early 2027 release.
The team is putting the final touches on the project before it heads into post-production, and first-look posters have already created some buzz online.
Manoj Premkumar Sabarish join, Kumar transformed
Alongside Kumar and Malavika Manoj (the female lead), the film brings together actors like Premkumar and Sabarish.
On the technical side, Theni Eshwar handles cinematography, with Sakthi Pranesh editing, and Meevin Vinoth on art direction.
Notably, Kumar has gone through a major transformation for his role: his dedication to playing a cricketer really shows in those first glimpses.