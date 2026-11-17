Alongside Kumar and Malavika Manoj (the female lead), the film brings together actors like Premkumar and Sabarish.

On the technical side, Theni Eshwar handles cinematography, with Sakthi Pranesh editing, and Meevin Vinoth on art direction.

Notably, Kumar has gone through a major transformation for his role: his dedication to playing a cricketer really shows in those first glimpses.