Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan lauds 'Dhurandhar' and 'Baramulla'
Entertainment
Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is giving a shoutout to some recent films for their strong storytelling.
He called the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar "I like the boldness in Dhurandhar." and appreciated its direction by Aditya Dhar, even though he hasn't watched the sequel yet.
'Baramulla' resonated with Kashmiri Pandits, Kalyan
Kalyan also praised the 2025 supernatural horror Baramulla, saying its story about Kashmiri Pandits really resonated with him.
It reminded him of his own visits to Kashmir in the late 1980s, when he first saw unrest in the Valley.
He even shared that horror films help him relax: "When I don't get sleep, I watch a horror film and suddenly my mind calms down."