Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan lauds 'Dhurandhar' and 'Baramulla'

'Baramulla' resonated with Kashmiri Pandits, Kalyan

Kalyan also praised the 2025 supernatural horror Baramulla, saying its story about Kashmiri Pandits really resonated with him.

It reminded him of his own visits to Kashmir in the late 1980s, when he first saw unrest in the Valley.

He even shared that horror films help him relax: "When I don't get sleep, I watch a horror film and suddenly my mind calms down."