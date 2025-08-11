Andhra Pradesh to launch new film policy for producers
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to launch a new film policy to help the Telugu film industry tackle its biggest challenges.
On Monday, Minister Kandula Durgesh met with producers, who shared their concerns and asked for support in getting a meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to talk about 24 key issues facing the industry.
Producers debate whether Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should pick Nandi award winners together or separately
Producers highlighted the need for better studios, dubbing theaters, and smoother shooting permissions.
Durgesh promised government backing for these improvements and confirmed that CM Naidu will present the Nandi awards this year.
There was also some debate among producers about whether Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should pick Nandi award winners together or separately—Durgesh said he'd pass along everyone's views before arranging a follow-up meeting in the first or second week of September.