Andhra Pradesh to launch new film policy for producers

Producers debate whether Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should pick Nandi award winners together or separately

Producers highlighted the need for better studios, dubbing theaters, and smoother shooting permissions.

Durgesh promised government backing for these improvements and confirmed that CM Naidu will present the Nandi awards this year.

There was also some debate among producers about whether Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should pick Nandi award winners together or separately—Durgesh said he'd pass along everyone's views before arranging a follow-up meeting in the first or second week of September.