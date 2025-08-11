'Tehran' on OTT: Release date, plot, cast, how to watch
John Abraham is back in action with "Tehran," a new spy thriller landing on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium this August 14, 2025.
Inspired by real events involving Iran and Israel, the film follows ACP Rajiv Kumar as he gets pulled into a high-stakes espionage mission packed with twists, loyalty tests, and international drama.
Supporting cast and real events behind the film
Alongside Abraham, you'll spot Manushi Chhillar as S.I. Divya Rana and Neeru Bajwa in key roles.
The movie draws from the 2012 Delhi bomb blast and the Russo-Ukrainian war for its storyline.
As Abraham put it, "Tehran" reflects moments that shaped India's recent history, offering more than just a typical 'flag-waving' flick, but a snapshot of what was happening in 2012 in India—so expect a thriller that's not just exciting but also rooted in real-world events.