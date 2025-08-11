'Tehran' on OTT: Release date, plot, cast, how to watch

Supporting cast and real events behind the film

Alongside Abraham, you'll spot Manushi Chhillar as S.I. Divya Rana and Neeru Bajwa in key roles.

The movie draws from the 2012 Delhi bomb blast and the Russo-Ukrainian war for its storyline.

As Abraham put it, "Tehran" reflects moments that shaped India's recent history, offering more than just a typical 'flag-waving' flick, but a snapshot of what was happening in 2012 in India—so expect a thriller that's not just exciting but also rooted in real-world events.