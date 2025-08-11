Next Article
Kerala forms panel to decide on cinema, multiplex ticket prices
Kerala has formed a committee to look into cinema and multiplex ticket prices after people raised concerns about tickets getting too expensive.
The move follows a public petition, and the government says they'll do a full study before making any final decisions.
Multiplex owners want everyone involved to get a say in the process.
Other states have already capped ticket prices
The Kerala High Court has told the state to report back soon on its progress.
Other states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have already put legal limits on movie ticket prices—Karnataka even caps them at ₹200.
The hope is that Kerala's new rules will make going to the movies fairer and more affordable for everyone.