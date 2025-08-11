'Consider adopting indies': Vir Das after SC's stray dog order Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

After the Supreme Court ordered that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be relocated and not returned to the streets, Vir Das took to Instagram asking people to consider adopting indie dogs.

He shared that his own two adopted street dogs are "healthy, low maintenance, and have a lot of love to give," adding that they're easy to train.