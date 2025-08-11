Next Article
'Consider adopting indies': Vir Das after SC's stray dog order
After the Supreme Court ordered that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be relocated and not returned to the streets, Vir Das took to Instagram asking people to consider adopting indie dogs.
He shared that his own two adopted street dogs are "healthy, low maintenance, and have a lot of love to give," adding that they're easy to train.
Support animal welfare NGOs, Das added
Das also encouraged everyone to support animal welfare NGOs, saying even small efforts can help stray dogs adjust as new shelters are set up for their care.
His message: if you're thinking about getting a pet, maybe give an indie dog a chance—they could use the love right now.