Paramount+ lands exclusive UFC rights in $7.7B deal
Starting 2026, Paramount will be the only place to catch every UFC fight in the US, thanks to a massive $7.7 billion agreement with TKO Group.
That means all 13 big UFC events and 30 Fight Nights each year are moving to Paramount+, with some highlights airing on CBS too.
No more pay-per-view costs
Here's the best part: you won't have to shell out for pricey pay-per-views anymore—every UFC event is included with your regular Paramount+ subscription ($13/month ad-free or $8/month with ads).
It's a huge shift from ESPN's old deal and shows how streaming is changing how we watch major sports.
A game-changer for sports fans
This isn't just about fights—it's about making top-tier sports way more accessible (and affordable) for fans who want everything in one place, no hidden costs.
Plus, it hints at even bigger moves as streaming takes over live sports.