Next Article
Mannara Chopra attends prayer meet for Shera's late father
Mannara Chopra showed up at a prayer meet for Sunder Singh Jolly, the father of Salman Khan's well-known bodyguard Shera, who passed away on August 7 after battling cancer.
Held at a gurudwara on Sunday, Mannara arrived in simple white to pay her respects and stand by Shera during this tough time.
Salman's bond with Shera
The gathering saw several familiar faces—Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, Rahul Vaidya, and Mika Singh—all coming together to support Shera.
Salman Khan visited Shera's family following the death of Shera's father, showing just how strong their bond is.
Earlier this month, Shera called his dad "his hero" and "inspiration" on Instagram—a reminder of how much family means, even behind the scenes in Bollywood.