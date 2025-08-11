NewsBytes recommends: 'Thalavara' teaser--Arjun Ashokan shines as vitiligo-affected lead
The teaser for Malayalam film Thalavara just dropped, giving us a first look at Arjun Ashokan as Jyothish—a grocery salesman living with vitiligo and wrestling with self-doubt after facing rejection.
We catch glimpses of his budding romance with a Tamil girl, plus the steady support he gets from his family and friends.
Teaser promises a heartwarming tale
Thalavara's teaser sets up a heartfelt journey where Jyothish learns to accept himself, showing how love and encouragement from those around you can make all the difference.
The film seems ready to tackle real struggles around confidence and belonging in a way that feels honest and relatable.
Meet the cast and crew
Directed by Akhil Anilkumar (who co-wrote it with Appu Aslam), the film stars Revathy Sharma alongside Sarath Sabha, Prashanth Murali, and Devadarshini.
Produced by Shebin Backer and Mahesh Narayanan, Thalavara features music by Electronic Kili.
Mark your calendar—it's out in theaters August 15!