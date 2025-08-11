NewsBytes recommends: 'Thalavara' teaser--Arjun Ashokan shines as vitiligo-affected lead Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

The teaser for Malayalam film Thalavara just dropped, giving us a first look at Arjun Ashokan as Jyothish—a grocery salesman living with vitiligo and wrestling with self-doubt after facing rejection.

We catch glimpses of his budding romance with a Tamil girl, plus the steady support he gets from his family and friends.